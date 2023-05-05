Nano Market Cap Hits $103.96 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $103.96 million and $675,066.68 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,862.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00306861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00540469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00406823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

