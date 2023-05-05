National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.60.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan 159,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

