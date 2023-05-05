National Bank Financial Raises EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target to C$77.00

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.33.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

EQBBF opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

