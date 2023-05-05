National Bank Financial Trims Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Target Price to C$2.60

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.64.

CPPMF opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

