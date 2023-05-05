National Bankshares Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.60

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.50 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.63, for a total value of C$336,650.76. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

