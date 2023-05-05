National Bankshares Upgrades NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to “Outperform”

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.26. 561,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. NFI Group has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.54.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$850.90 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

