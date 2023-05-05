National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Down 7.5%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.83. 20,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,409,487 shares in the company, valued at $207,334,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,409,487 shares in the company, valued at $207,334,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,421.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $2,080,498. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

