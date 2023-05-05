Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP opened at $49.49 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 63.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.