NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Up to $19.60

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $22.32. NCR shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 787,364 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NCR Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NCR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NCR by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 129,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in NCR by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in NCR by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

