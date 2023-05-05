Neo Performance Materials (NEO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.30). Neo Performance Materials had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.26 million.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$8.12 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

