New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

