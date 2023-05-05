New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $30.82. 1,501,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

