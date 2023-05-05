New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.33. New Gold shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 549,325 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $942.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.