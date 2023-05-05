New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs Sells 8,370 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $587,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65.

New Relic Stock Up 1.7 %

NEWR opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

