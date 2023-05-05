Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.61.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Newmont Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NEM opened at $49.41 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

