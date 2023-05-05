NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NEE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.71. 1,560,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

