NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. 1,973,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

