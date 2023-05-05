Nexum Price Down 24.9% This Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $14,380.41 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

