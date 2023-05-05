NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NiSource Trading Up 0.1 %

NI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of NiSource

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,740,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 818,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,696,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

