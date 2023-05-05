Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Position Trimmed by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up about 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,938. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.