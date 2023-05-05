Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 144,277 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,189,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,277 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $669,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $39.95. 2,202,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,914,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.