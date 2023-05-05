Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,388,040 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.04% of eBay worth $459,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.47. 779,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,921. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.