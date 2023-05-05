Nordea Investment Management AB Has $237.66 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.01% of Packaging Co. of America worth $237,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after buying an additional 161,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,261. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $163.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

