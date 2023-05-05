Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $305,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,217. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

