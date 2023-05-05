Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,266 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Chubb worth $258,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CB traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

