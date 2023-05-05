Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,880,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,386 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of Coca-Cola worth $1,010,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.01. 1,587,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,790. The company has a market cap of $276.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

