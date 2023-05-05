Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.2 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. 1,018,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,186. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

