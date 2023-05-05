Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.
Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.2 %
Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. 1,018,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,186. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
Read More
