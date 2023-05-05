Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David G. Wight Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David G. Wight acquired 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NRIM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

