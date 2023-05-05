Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David G. Wight Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) Director David G. Wight acquired 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NRIM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.