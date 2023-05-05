NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.74

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 3701133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

