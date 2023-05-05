Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.40

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.40 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.70 ($0.56), with a volume of 30345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.33 ($0.57).

The company has a market cap of £31.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,152.93 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

