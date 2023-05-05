Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lifted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 3.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $162.52. 240,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,219. The company has a market cap of $367.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

