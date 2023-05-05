NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NovoCure Price Performance

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 824,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,015. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $71,417,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 649.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.