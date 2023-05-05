NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.
NovoCure Price Performance
NASDAQ NVCR traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 824,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,015. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $120.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure
In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.