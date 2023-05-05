Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX – Get Rating) insider Frederick (Fred) Bart bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,112.58).

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on developing treatment options for a range of solid tumor cancers and septic shock in Australia and internationally. It primarily develops Veyonda, which is an adjuvant therapy in chemotherapy and radiotherapy for the treatment of late-stage cancers.

