Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX – Get Rating) insider Frederick (Fred) Bart bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,112.58).
Noxopharm Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Noxopharm Company Profile
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Noxopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noxopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.