Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.21. 490,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average is $149.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

