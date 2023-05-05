NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Down 1.8 %

NuScale Power stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

