Nuvve (NVVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,421.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
Nuvve Trading Down 0.5 %
Nuvve stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
