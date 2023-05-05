NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

NVE Stock Up 1.3 %

NVEC opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. NVE has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $441.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Get NVE alerts:

Insider Activity at NVE

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.