NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
NVE Stock Up 1.3 %
NVEC opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. NVE has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $441.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Activity at NVE
In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of NVE
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVE (NVEC)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.