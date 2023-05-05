NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $736,456.25 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $56.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,857.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,519.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4,973.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

