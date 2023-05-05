Nwam LLC Buys 19,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

