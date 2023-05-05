Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

