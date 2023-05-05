Nwam LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.67 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

