Nwam LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

