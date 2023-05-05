Nwam LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,523,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 87,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

