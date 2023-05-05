Nwam LLC Sells 117 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.62. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.