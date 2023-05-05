Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 88,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

