Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0598

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $342.40 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,979.41 or 0.06726396 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00058677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

