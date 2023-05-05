OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 3.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 532,884 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 510,200 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 217,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

