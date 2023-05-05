OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Shares Up 6.1%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.75. 15,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 501,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Rating)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.