OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148.32 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $148.32 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.