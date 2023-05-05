Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $125.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

